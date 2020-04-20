Three factories sealed in Karachi for violating SOPs issued by Sindh govt

KARACHI: The provincial authorities on Monday sealed three factory units in Karachi for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government to contain the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Spokesman to the provincial government Murtaza Wahab all three factories have been sealed in the Korangi area of Karachi for not following the SOPs set down by the government amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that the operations of the factories were suspended for not maintaining social distancing between workers in transport vehicles.

Civil Administration of Korangi has sealed one factory for violating the SOPs issued by #SindhGovt

The three units which were sealed include two medicine factories and one tea-producing factory.

The Sindh government earlier had granted conditional permission to specific industries to resume their operations amid coronavirus lockdown.

The industrialists have been handed over standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed after opening their factories.

During the meeting, Mumtaz Ali Shah said those industries allowed to resume operations were bound to implement the SOPs of the government, whereas, the industrialists will have to given an undertaking regarding the procedures. Moreover, the owners will also be restricted to provide complete details of their workers, he said.

