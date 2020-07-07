Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Karachi dairy farmers announce increase in milk price

Adulterated Milk `

KARACHI: Dairy farmers on Tuesday unilaterally announced to increase the price of milk by Rs10 per litre in Karachi, against the official retail rates fixed by the government, ARY News reported.

Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association Pakistan President Shakir Umar Gujjar has said that per litre price of milk in Karachi will be raised by Rs10 from July 11.

He maintained that fresh milk will be sold at Rs120 per litre in the metropolis from Saturday.

Read More: Hyderabad dairy farmers hike milk prices by Rs10

Earlier on January 31st, the Hyderabad dairy farmers had  increased milk prices by Rs10 to 12 across the city.

The Hyderabad dairy farmers association, while addressing a press conference, had announced to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs108 per litre.

Official sources had said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Sugar mills association splits into two factions

Business

Gold price remains stable at Rs106,000 per tola

Business

Fashion giant Hugo Boss places first order to Pakistani firm

Pakistan

CAA suspends licences of 34 suspected pilots


ARY NEWS URDU