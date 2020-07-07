Karachi dairy farmers announce increase in milk price

KARACHI: Dairy farmers on Tuesday unilaterally announced to increase the price of milk by Rs10 per litre in Karachi, against the official retail rates fixed by the government, ARY News reported.

Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association Pakistan President Shakir Umar Gujjar has said that per litre price of milk in Karachi will be raised by Rs10 from July 11.

He maintained that fresh milk will be sold at Rs120 per litre in the metropolis from Saturday.

Read More: Hyderabad dairy farmers hike milk prices by Rs10

Earlier on January 31st, the Hyderabad dairy farmers had increased milk prices by Rs10 to 12 across the city.

The Hyderabad dairy farmers association, while addressing a press conference, had announced to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs108 per litre.

Official sources had said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

Comments

comments