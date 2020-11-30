Karachi fire devours woman, injures three others: Resuce

KARACHI: A fire has reportedly broken out on Monday in Surjani Town area of Karachi’s central district where at least one woman has plunged to burn injuries, ARY News reported.

According to the details so far reported on the incident by rescue authorities, the injured woman was receiving medical treatment in the hospital where she was shifted after sustaining severe fire burns on the scene.

Other than the deceased woman, three more people have suffered severe burns after a house caught fire in the Surjani Town today.

The cause of fire breakout and total damage has yet to be reported by the fire department.

Separately earlier last week, at least three people died in a fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Orangi neighbourhood.

According to the police, the blaze broke out at the factory located in Orangi No 4. On getting information, a police team and fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and began the operation to douse the raging flames.

The fire has been doused while the cooling process is underway, police officials said.

Three fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The people who died in the blaze were identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail.

