Karachi firemen given COVID-19 risk allowance, await 15% salary increase as per promise

KARACHI: Spokesman for municipal authorities Sindh on Tuesday said that the individuals working for the cities fire brigade squads have been disseminated a risk allowance due to the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that a total sum of 1.94 million rupees has been handed over to fire brigade employees who put their lives in risks to save others during the times of a global pandemic.

Considered essential workers, Mayor Karachi was the one who made sure that the fire brigade employees were given their due risk allowances.

The spokesman also requested Chief Minister Sindh for the 15% salary increase to be given to the essential workers that he had promised prior.

Earlier on April 25, municipal departments in Karachi have demanded for a special grant from Sindh government as their employees remain deprived of their salaries and pensions during coronavirus lockdown.

According to details, the employees and pensioners of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Malir Development Authority (MDA), Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) are deprived of their salaries and pensions.

The municipal departments have asked the provincial authorities to provide an amount of over four billion rupees to clear the dues of their employees.

