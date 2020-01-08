Man killed in Karachi firing over personal enmity

KARACHI: Unidentified men on Wednesday opened fire at a shop in Baldia Town area of the city, killing a man, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at Yousuf Goth area of the Baldia Town when armed motorcyclists opened fire at a shop.

Initially, it was claimed that the incident happened when the shopkeeper resisted a dacoity bid, forcing the criminals to open fire on him.

However, investigations into the case revealed that it was killing over personal enmity. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The authorities have also collected evidence from the site of the incident and have initiated probe to trace culprits.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and two others sustained injuries during a firing incident in Mansehra, a district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chakriali village of the Mansehra district, when unidentified men opened fire on the rivals, killing two people and injuring two others.

“This incident occurred over personal enmity,” they said adding that the police also apprehended an accused involved in the incident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

