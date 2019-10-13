Karachi: Five injured in firing over enmity

KARACHI: At least five people suffered critical bullet injuries over an old enmity in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The injured identified as Inayat, GhulamUllah, Javed, Ata Muhammad and Tameez were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid, said police.

According to police, the suspect, who injured five people, has been identified as Irshad and he is a sub-inspector at Baloch Colony police station.

The police have arrested the sub-inspector and his sons involved behind the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Police of Karachi’s District East nabbed two suspects involved in high-profile criminal cases, including the case of shooting Misbah, a university student.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) of District East Capt. Ghulam Azfar Mahaesar told media that the suspect in connection with the murder of a female varsity student, Misbah, was arrested by the police.

The suspect gunned down Misbah while she was resisting a bid of a robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal on Oct 3.

Mobile phones snatched by the suspect were also recovered, said the official. The suspect, who was a citizen of Afghanistan, was involved in a number of criminal activities, he added.

