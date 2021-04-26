Karachi food delivery boy dies after being trapped in elevator

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a delivery boy was killed after he was trapped in the elevator of a residential building in Karachi’s Clifton area on Monday, ARY News reported.

The food delivery boy identified as Naveed had gone to deliver the parcel during Iftaar to an apartment located at Karachi’s Teen Talwar. He was trapped in the elevator of a residential building and died.

After no contact made with him on phone, Naveed’s colleague traced his phone which showed the location at the Clifton building.

The body of boy was stuck in the elevator for a long time. Other employees of the online food delivery company took out the body with their own help. The deceased had come to the residential building for delivery during Iftar.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities

