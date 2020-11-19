Karachi’s four more policemen infected by COVID-19

KARACHI: Four more officials of Karachi Police have been infected by novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Four police officials posted at Mubeena Town police station have contracted COVID-19, police department said in a statement. Infected policemen have quarantined them at their homes.

The tally of overall infected police officers and other personnel has been 3435, while 3378 policemen have been recuperated and returned to their homes, police said.

Nineteen policemen including officers were martyred while performing duty during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to police.

“Presently 38 officers and personnel have been under medical treatment,” the department stated.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,547 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 18 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the national death toll to 7,248. Moreover, 886 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh addition of the infections in the country the national tally of cases currently stands at 3,65,927, whereas, the active cases stood at 32,005.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.9 per cent in Pakistan, while 1,535 patients are in critical condition.

Comments

comments