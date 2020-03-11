KARACHI: Sindh High Court listening to various petitions filed against the mystery gas leak in the Keamari Port area of the metropolis ordered concerned authorities to compile conclusive reports on the matter for the next hearing, ARY News reported.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar making remarks on the case said that the real reason behind the gas leak was as yet unclear and needed to be determined for a worthy decision in the case.

The judge tasked provincial authorities for plant and environment protection to jot down a detailed report till the next hearing which should include the real cause for the gas leak.

The hearing in the case has been postponed till April 7.

Top police authorities earlier on February 24 ordered arrests of those involved into the deaths of at least 14 people due to the mysterious gas leakage in Keamari area of the city.

The Jackson Police has registered a case against unnamed men with the state of Pakistan as a plaintiff with charges of intent to kill and poisoning.

A six-member team to be led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Muqaddas Haider was also formed by the Karachi police to investigate the matter. The team would also comprise of Superintendent of Police (SP) Kemari, SP investigations, SHO and an inspector from Jackson police station.

