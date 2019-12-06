Girl charged with killing sister along with fiancé goes free as father pardons

KARACHI: A model court in Karachi on Friday acquitted a young woman and three others in a case related to the murder of her younger sister, ARY News reported.

The court set free the accused persons after the girls’ father submitted an affidavit, pardoning them all.

Alveena along with her fiancé Mazhar was accused of killing her 16-year-old sister Aleena during “a staged robbery” at her home in December 2017 in Malir.

Two brothers Ahsan and Abbas were booked for allegedly blackmailing the woman accused and pressurizing her into committing the felony.

At first, the FIR of the incident was lodged under Sections 397 (dacoity or robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous injury) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on a complaint of deceased’s father, Nadeem at the Saudabad police station.

According to the FIR, two men broke into the house to rob the household, stabbed the 16-year-old to death for putting up resistance and looted cash, jewellery and other valuables.

When it transpired that the girl was in fact murdered during a staged robbery, the investigating officer replaced 397 with Section 302 (premeditated murder).

