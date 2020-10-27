Karachi girl reunites with family after going missing a day back   

KARACHI: A five-year-old girl who went missing a day before from the Surjani area has returned, the family of the victim confirmed on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the family of the girl, an unidentified motorcyclist left her at Sector 4-A area of Surjani Town after reports of her abduction started doing rounds on media.

Police while commenting on the matter said that they would carry out a medical examination of the victim before proceeding in the abduction case registered at the Surjani police station.

The five-year-old girl from Surjani Town of Central Karachi went missing the previous day without a trace from near her house prompting her family to approach the police.

The minor girl, namely Urwa, according to her family statement to police, had gone missing on Monday and there has not been any trace of her ever since.

The family of the ‘abducted’ 5-year-old said to police an unknown man picked her up from around the residence and took her along with him to an unknown place.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rape and murder of a five-year-old Marwah on September 06 after going missing from the Essa Nagri area of the city shocked the Karachiites.

The girl’s body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot.

On September 15, two accused in rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old Marwah confessed to their crime just before the DNA of both suspects, Faizan and Abdullah, matched with the samples of the girl.

