KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, has taken notice of man’s killing in the police presence in New Town area of the city on Sunday.

The man was gunned down by another an armed culpirt in front of police officials in Sharfabad area and the cops nabbed the suspect, Sohail, on the spot after he shot four bullets into the other man, Munawwar Ali.

The accused had filed an FIR against the victim alleging that the latter had abducted his wife and children. Police had come with Sohail on a court’s order to make him meet his family.

Four policemen including the additional SHO of Darakhshan police station have been arrested for their criminal negligence in the matter.

SP Tahir Noorani said the accused had brought a licensed weapon with him and killed Munawar. The senior officer admitted that it was a serious negligence on part of the police.

The spokesman DIG East Zone said the suspect had arrived with a patrolling van of Darakhshan police station.

He said a case of murder will be registered against the accused, while a separate case will be lodged against the police officials for their criminal negligence.

Police said Munawwar Ali, who had a business of vehicles, had a dispute with Sohail. “Police had come along Sohail to arrest Munawwar, however the former opened fire on the latter as soon as he found him before him,” they said.

Comments

comments