Karachi: Govt school building to face the axe during anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: The anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has served a notice to a government school in Karachi warning it will be demolished because of it is constructed illegally, ARY News reported Saturday.

The notice was issued to the school, located in Jam Iqbal Nagar in District West of the city, prompting protest from the administration and students.

The KMC team has marked a check on the school boundary that means it will be razed when the team brings along heavy machinery to demolish illegal structures in the area.

Students took to the streets in the area and urged the authorities to not raze the building as it was their only source to get education.

However, according to the civic authorities, the school building falls in the category of encroached lands and it will be grounded.

Earlier in the day, Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Iftikhar Qaimkhani, had sought list of buildings, wedding halls and other structures built illegally in the city so timely action could be taken against them.

The DG SBCA directed the officials to finalize and submit the list by Monday (Feb 4), otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

The SBCA director general had first summoned the list from officials on Jan 22, but his orders fell on deaf ears.

According to fresh directives, SBCA director in each town of the city has been asked to identify at least 10 illegal buildings in their respective zones.

Comments

comments