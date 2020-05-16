Karachi likely to experience another heatwave after May 17: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday Karachi may experience a mild heatwave after Ma 17, ARY News reported.

The Met Department said temperature is expected to range from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

About today’s weather forecast, the PMD said the mercury can go up to 38 degrees Celsius in the port city during the day with 58 per cent humidity recorded in the air this afternoon.

Karachi experienced its first heatwave of 2020 from May 5 to 8.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twenty-four hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Peshawar twenty, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta eleven, Gilgit thirteen, Muzaffarabad eighteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

