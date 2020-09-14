Karachi to receive heavy rainfall under strong monsoon system in next 3 hours: Met office

KARACHI: Under the influence of the strong monsoon system over India Gujrat, the Met Office said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the port city in next three hours, ARY News reported.

The Met Office in its advisory said that strong rainstorm system is currently present in the southeast of Karachi which is slowly moving towards the northeast.

“Under the influence of current monsoon system in Karachi, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in various parts of the metropolis tonight,” said Director General of Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.

He said that heavy rainfall continues in Gulshan-e-Hadid and in the next three hours parts of East and South Karachi will experience thunderstorm and heavy rain.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted partly cloudy or cloudy weather in most parts of Sindh and likely rain and thunderstorm at scattered places in Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts. The met office had also forecast isolated thundershower along coastal areas of Sindh.

The weather department, in its current weather report has forecast light rainfall or drizzle in Karachi and other other parts of Sindh’s coastal belt.

Karachi is undergoing a spell of humid weather due to suspension of sea breeze, the met office previously said.

