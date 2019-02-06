Karachi industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply

KARACHI: Site Association of Industry Chairman Saleem Parekh on Wednesday demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi industries.

Saleem Parekh asked the prime minister to take notice of gas closure to SITE industries which had crippled their production-line and threatened timely fulfillment of export commitments worth millions of dollars.

He said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had assured the industrial community of uninterrupted gas supply but despite all the assurances the gas company suspended gas supply to Karachi industry.

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar had assured Karachi’s business community for restoration of gas supply within three to five days to the industries in Karachi on December 13.

In a telephonic conversation with Siraj Qasim Teli, a leader of city’s business community, the finance minister had assured him about restoration of gas supply to the industrial units in Karachi, within three to five days.

“Problems of business community will be solved on priority basis,” maintained Asad Umar while talking to Mr Qasim. He had said government was taking steps to prevent business community from facing such kind of situation in future.

