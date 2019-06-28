Karachi, Islamabad among world’s cheapest cities for expats

Karachi and Islamabad made it to the list of least expensive cities in the world for expats in 2019, as per a ranking of the consulting firm Mercer, Bloomberg reported.

The firm evaluated 209 cities around the world, calculating the comparative cost of more than 200 items in each location, including housing, transport, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

According to the Cost of Living survey, eight of the top 10 cheapest cities are in Asia. The least expensive city for expats is Tunis in Tunisia, with Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on second and Karachi on third.

Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad stood at number seven, followed by Tbilisi in Georgia, Skopje, Macedonia and Managua, Nicaragua.

Photo: CNBC

World’s most expensive cities

On the other hand, the list of world’s top 10 most expensive cities places Hong Kong on number one while, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul and Zurich round out the top five costliest cities for expats in 2019.

Photo: CNBC

Comments

comments