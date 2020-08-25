‘No coordination seen between federal, provincial govts over Karachi issues’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that the coordination between Centre and province was not seen for expected efforts to resolve Karachi issues, ARY News reported.

Imran Ismail, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, said, “The coordination between the Centre and province is not seen for what we are expected for resolving issues of Karachi after the constitution of a committee.”

“We have attempted to save Karachi from more destruction by setting aside all political differences. All sides are responsible for the issues of Karachi and joint efforts are needed to end it.”

The governor criticised that the situation in Karachi could not be improved immediately as it was the result of negligence of 30-35 years. He said that the federal government made a serious effort for uniting all stakeholders for the betterment of the port city.

He said that he remained in contact with the Sindh chief minister. Ismail said that the decision of appointing an administrator in Karachi after consultations from all sides will be acceptable. He also urged that the resident of the metropolis should be appointed as Karachi administrator.

Ismail said that he will oppose any unilateral decision for appointing the Karachi administrator.

Read: Sindh govt finalizes names for Karachi administrator: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal and Sindh governments had formed a joint committee for ending the longstanding issues to Karachi.

The announcement had been made by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Twitter messages, saying that historical development work will be seen in coming days as the federal government did not want to compromise development tasks due to political differences.

He had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring development and prosperity of every part of the country and the federal authorities are ready to work with the Sindh government for development projects in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Asad Umar had also announced that a comprehensive plan will be unveiled within two weeks for the resumption of development work on different projects in Karachi.

