Karachi Central Jail break: ATC awards six-year prison term to 14 accused

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday handed six years sentence to 14 accused in 2017 jail break incident, ARY News reported.

Those handed prison terms and fine were also included Assistant Superintendent Jail Ghulam Murtaza.

Two members of of a banned terrorist group were escaped from the Central Jail Karachi on June 13, 2017.

Apart of the assistant superintendent jail, other prison officers Fahim Anwar, Salik Ayaz and Rafique Channa were also convicted in the case.

The accused who were released on bail earlier were sent back to jail after the court verdict.

Two hardened terrorists, Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firaun and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Munna had broke out of prison on June 13, 2017.

Both terrorists were arrested by the CTD police in 2013 and they were both hardcore supporters of a banned sectarian outfit.

