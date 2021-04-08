Karachi girl who was kidnapped by PUBG addicts recovered

KARACHI: Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Sindh Police on Thursday recovered a 17-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by two PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile game addicts in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVCC, Abdullah Ahmed, the team recovered the kidnapped teenager from Karachi’s Cant station area. Two kidnappers, who are said to be PUBG Mobile game addicts, were also taken into custody.

The SSP said that the accused and the girl was fond of playing PUBG and the accused planned to kidnap the girl after taking an idea from the game. “They were playing the PUBG game for the last 3 months.”

The police are further investigating the matter.

In a separate incident of PUBG Mobile game addiction, a man shot and killed two people while injured three others in Lahore.

The incident took place in the provincial capital’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.

The police had said the man opened fire after a brawl with his family members over some domestic issue, as a result of which his sister-in-law and friend got killed while his mother, sister and brother were injured.

