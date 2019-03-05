Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by five wickets, eliminate them

ABU DHABI: Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans late night on Tuesday after a nail-biting match, eliminating the defeated team from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fourth edition, ARY News reported.

Karachi Kings had chosen to bowl first after winning the toss. Batting first, Multan Sultans set a target of 119 runs with a loss of 7 wickets.

Karachi’s bowling attack was led by Usman Shinwari who dismissed four while Umer Khan took three wickets.

Usman Shinwari bowled Umer Siddiq on 5 in the second over, Johnson Charles was next in line to get bowled from Shinwari at 7. James Vince departed at 16, getting bowled by spinner Umer Khan.

Liam Livingstone from Karachi Kings scored 53* which tremendously helped Karachi Kings to achieve the target with four balls remaining.

Shinwari was named man of the match for his excellent bowling spell that restricted Multan Sultans to only 118 runs.

Multan Sultans were hence defeated by five wickets.

