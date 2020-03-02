RAWALPINDI: In a sought after bout between the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, the Kings came out on top due to the mastery of Muhammad Amir with the ball and Babar Azam with the bat, ARY News reported on Monday.

BABAR AZAM HITS THE WINNING RUNS AND KARACHI KINGS REGISTER COMPREHENSIVE VICTORY 🔥 Karachi Kings have won back-to-back matches now and defeated Peshawar Zalmi once again this season #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/zJybKpZamo — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 2, 2020

The star cricketer Babar Azam hit the winning runs for Karachi Kings and remained not out scoring 70 off of 59 balls with 10 boundaries to boot.

Muhammad Amir put the Kings on top after they won the toss and decided to bowl first, Amir took two wickets in his first over sending shockwaves down the entire Peshawar Zalmi unit which they couldn’t recover from till the end.

Mohammad Amir was pick of the bowlers for Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi and restricted the batting side to a low total 💥#HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #PEL #ChangeYourLife pic.twitter.com/neQ5B26Scj — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 2, 2020

Amir’s stats after completion of his four overs were a sight to behold, he came off with 4 wickets at the end while only giving away 25 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s previous fixture against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain, while Alex Hales’ splendid half-century got Karachi Kings over the line to a five-wicket win over Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings came out on top with a 10-run win when the two sides clashed in their opening game in Karachi and completed a double-whammy over last year’s finalists.

