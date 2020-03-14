Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United to qualify for PSL 5 semi-final

KARACHI: Umaid Asif struck a match-winning boundary to hand a convincing four wickets victory to Karachi Kings against Islamabad United, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Islamabad United has crashed out of the tournament after the defeat.

With 18 required off last 12 balls, Umaid struck a six and four to book semi-final spot for Kings. They are now on the second spot with 11 points in nine matches.

AND THAT’S THE END A clutch cameo from Umaid Asif ends the game! Play fantasy league at: https://t.co/4caay0eRhc#KKvIU #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/zcuaYoys9U — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 14, 2020



Earlier, Kings’ bowlers dominated and helped their team restrict United to 136-6 in 20 overs in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 at National Stadium.

Sent into bat first, United started off well with their openers Rizwan Hussain and Phil Salt who scored 35 runs together for the first wicket. Umaid Asif brought a breakthrough for Kings as he removed Rizwan for 17 runs. Skipper Imad Wasim bagged Salt to dent United to 59-2.

Hussain Talat scored 37 runs off 30 balls with the help of four boundaries to race the score of United but wickets falling at the other end kept on building the pressure.

For Kings, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, and Iftikhar Ahmed bagged a wicket each.

During the last game on Thursday, Karachi grabbed an easy victory against Lahore by 10-wickets with 17 balls remaining after Kings’ bowlers restricted Qalandars to a small total of 150 runs during the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 played at National Stadium.

Star batsman Babar Azam and left-handed Sharjeel Khan made a record of longest opening partnership besides sailing their team to the victory after completing 151-run chase.

The individual scores of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam were 74 and 69 respectively.

