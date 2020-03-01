RAWALPINDI: Sharjeel Khan’s early-over slogging for 38 off 20 and hammering 52 off 30 balls by Alex Hales led Karachi Kings to victory stand against Islamabad United during 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 played in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the chase of 184 runs, Kings once troubled with the dismissal of star batsmen Babar Azam on the fourth ball of the first over but Sharjeel Khan-Alex Hales strong partnership recovered the power-play scar.

Kings managed to complete its chase with eight balls remaining. Hales became top scorer with 52 followed by Sharjeel and Cameron Delport’s 38 each, whereas, the skipper Imad Wasim on third spot in term of score with not out 32 off 15 balls.

The United bowlers including Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees and Ahmed Safi Abdullah shared one wicket each.

Kings have elected to field first after winning the toss which seemed a good decision.

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Umer Khan exhibited perfection in their 4-over bowling spells through measured deliveries, sensibly restricting United batsmen to smash a big target and stopped them to 183 over loss of three wickets at the run rate of 9.15.

