KARACHI: KPT underpass after inspection by the technical expert has been reopened for the traffic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab in his tweet said that the underpass was inspected by engineers including NED University officials and was declared fit for the traffic.

KPT Underpass was inspected in the morning today by engineers including NED University officials who have confirmed that the structural frame does not have any signs of structural distress & the underpass is safe for traffic which has now been opened pic.twitter.com/8hA7AUq0Jy — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) September 3, 2020

Earlier, the underpass was temporarily closed after reservations over its structure due to heavy rains in the city.

The traffic police said that the move was taken keeping in view the safety of precious human lives. Traffic police had said that they would seek advice from technical experts.

It may be noted that after recent rains in the city, several underpasses including Punjab Chowrangi underpass, KPT underpass, Drigh Road underpass and other were filled with accumulated rainwater.

