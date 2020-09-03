Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Karachi’s KPT underpass reopened after inspection: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi KPT underpass reopened

KARACHI: KPT underpass after inspection by the technical expert has been reopened for the traffic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab in his tweet said that the underpass was inspected by engineers including NED University officials and was declared fit for the traffic.

Earlier, the underpass was temporarily closed after reservations over its structure due to heavy rains in the city.

The traffic police said that the move was taken keeping in view the safety of precious human lives. Traffic police had said that they would seek advice from technical experts.

Read more: Clifton, Punjab Chowrangi underpasses remain filled with rainwater

It may be noted that after recent rains in the city, several underpasses including Punjab Chowrangi underpass, KPT underpass, Drigh Road underpass and other were filled with accumulated rainwater.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shahram Tarakai re-inducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet

Pakistan

Baldiya Online registered users hit 200,000 in 2 weeks

Pakistan

SHC orders to place Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name on ECL

Pakistan

Price control authority on the cards: Punjab CM


ARY NEWS URDU