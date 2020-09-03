Karachi’s KPT underpass temporarily closed for all kind of traffic

KARACHI: After the recent monsoon rains wreak havoc in Karachi, the traffic police have temporarily closed the KPT Underpass in Clifton for all kind of traffic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the traffic police, the underpass has been temporarily closed after reservations over its structure after heavy rains.

The measures have been taken keeping in view the safety of precious human lives. Traffic police said that they are seeking advice from technical experts.

They also informed that the traffic has been diverted to alternative routes. Traffic police have urged the citizens to take alternative traffic routes to avoid any inconvenience.

It may be noted that after recent rains in the city, several underpasses including Punjab Chowrangi underpass, KPT underpass, Drigh Road underpass and other were filled with accumulated rainwater.

