KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers and Police in a joint raid arrested three accused of kidnapping for ransom and recovered abductee, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The rangers and police in a joint operation at Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth arrested three most wanted accused involved in kidnapping for ransom,” a spokesperson of the Rangers stated.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akhtar, Farooq and Bashir.

“Four abductors had kidnapped a motorcycle mechanic Ubaid from Dalmia Road on Feb 13 and demanded 20 million rupees as ransom money for release of the victim from his brother,” according to the spokesman.

“The Rangers helpline was informed about the crime incident on Feb 19,” spokesperson said.

The paramilitary force constituted a special team for investigation of the incident.

“The law enforcers arrested three abductors from Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth in an operation, while more raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the abductors,” spokesperson added.

