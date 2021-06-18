KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi on Friday (today) with chances of dust storm and light showers.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi.

The temperature of the city was recorded at 31 degrees centigrade at 8 in the morning with winds blowing at 9km/h.

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea penetrating Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June wet spell,” the Met department earlier said.

After the rain forecast Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh asked the district authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property during rains.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) asked concerned institutions to complete all necessary arrangements as heavy rainfall under the monsoon system is expected in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm.

