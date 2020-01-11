Karachi likely to receive rain under new rainy system: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in Karachi on Sunday afternoon under the influence of a westerly weather system, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a cloudy or partially cloudy weather in the city today with minimum temperature between 09-11 degree Celsius.

Today northeasterly Siberian winds blowing in the city with cold and dry weather.

Karachi is likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm on Sunday under the influence of a strong westerly weather system which entered in western parts of Balochistan on Friday (night) and likely to grip most parts of the country tomorrow.

According to the met office, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan on Saturday (today) and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

Widespread rain (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday (night) to Monday.

Rain is also expected in all districts of Sindh during Saturday(night) and Sunday.

The met office has warned that the heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat Quetta and Zhob today and tomorrow.

Heavy snowfall is expected in districts of Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin during the period.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday. Murree & Galiayat, may also receive heavy snowfall during the period.

Possibility of landslides cannot be ruled out in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period, according to the weather advisory.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

During the past 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However rain occurred at Quetta, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Jacobabad.

The lowest minimum temperatures today recorded at Skardu and Astore -13°Celsius, Gupis -12°C, Bagrote -09°C, Parachianr -08°C, Hunza -06, Gilgit, Rawlakot and Malamjabba -05°Celsius.

