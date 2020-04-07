KARACHI Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon said on Tuesday that the police forces have implemented the government orders and toughened the lockdown in Karachi in order to contain COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that many citizens have been arrested over lockdown violations and restrictions will be tightened from Wednesday. He made the announcement during his visit to SSU Headquarters.

During a briefing, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Maqsood Memon said the police department kept a close eye over movement of Karachiites through Citizen Monitoring App.

It emerged that more than 27,000 people came out of their homes during lockdown, whereas, more than 500 citizens stopped by security officials over violations.

Most of the citizens told policemen that they came out of their houses to purchase ration or medicines, said DIG Operations, adding that the monitoring app has also helped them tracing out those unnecessarily coming out of homes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his annoyance over public rush at various roads and shops in the province despite ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the law enforcement authorities to implement the lockdown in the province. “I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” he said while issuing directives for stricter implementation on closure orders in the province during a consultative meeting of provincial cabinet members.

He said that no one should be allowed to roam freely without any reason.

Shah said that the coronavirus figures emerging from the province have raised serious concerns. “I appeal to the people of the province to remain indoors,” he said.

