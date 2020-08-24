Karachi madrassa teachers get bail in torture case

KARACHI: A local court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to two madrassa teachers arrested in a case related to inflicting torture on minor students.

The court approved the bail for Qari Ali Syed and Qari Muhammad Fareed with directives for them to furnish surety bonds of Rs10,000 each to secure their bail.

The accused were taken under arrest the other day following a video showing one of the suspects beating up a minor female student with a stick at the religious seminary went viral, eliciting strong reaction with social media users demanding their arrest.

In a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had announced their arrest and shared a first information report (FIR) registered against them at the relevant police station.

After investigation, it came to light that the video clip showing Qari Fareed beating up a girl is one and a half years old and the incident had occurred at a seminary situated in Orangi Town of the city. After the video went viral, the police began search for him and arrested him.

Later, it was revealed that another teacher, Qari Ali Syed had also tortured a six-year-old boy on August 19, 2020 at the same madrassa. He was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on the complaint of the minor’s father.

