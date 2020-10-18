Karachiites suffer major traffic jams following PDM’s Karachi rally

KARACHI: Different city roads including the main artery of M.A. Jinnah Road witnessed traffic jams caused by opposition parties rallies in Karachi under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

As per details, the traffic jam was caused on both tracks of Shahrah-e-Faisal from Nursery to Drigh Road as many political parties are organising rallies.

A massive traffic mess prevailed in Gurumandir, Lines Area, Teen Hati, Soldier Bazar, Liyari Expressway and University Road.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding a second rally in Karachi today (Sunday).

The public gathering will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh while over 50,000 chairs have also been arranged to facilitate the participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is already present in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has left for Karachi to attend the gathering.

