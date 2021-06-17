Karachi man killed after he stops boys from playing cricket outside home

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man was killed, when he abstained boys from playing cricket in front of his house in North Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident was reported in North Karachi’s Sector 5-D, where a 31-year-old man named Rehan was attacked with the bat and wicket when he asked the boys not to play cricket in front of the house.

Rehan was attacked by four boys and was rushed to the hospital, but he could not survive.

The police have arrested one of three accused, while efforts are underway for the arrest of other accused.

Earlier, a young man was brutally tortured by a group of armed men including two police officials over a parking issue in Kashmir Colony neighbourhood of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area.

Read more: Youth brutally tortured over ‘parking issue’ in Karachi

A group of influential persons brutally tortured a young man on a street of Kashmir Colony over refusing to move his parked motorcycle.

The young man was identified as Usama, who sustained severe injuries on his body and face which could leave him blind in one eye.

