KARACHI: Polio workers in Pakistan confront multiple challenges during the vaccination campaign. Volunteers in far-flung areas often have to overcome rough weather and difficult terrain to commute to villages in a door-to-door campaign.

Among others, Waseem Ahmed, a polio vaccinator in Karachi has been striving hard to eliminate the crippling virus from the city by vaccinating children under the age of five years for the last 30 years.

Apart from the fieldwork, he worked at various anti-polio centres. Talking to ARY News, Waseem Ahmed said there are many reasons behind the non-elimination of poliovirus from the city and refusal of the parents is amongst the most common.

The dedicated polio vaccinators administer anti-polio drops to the children and also assist parents and the teams in the campaign.

Discharging duties for the national cause has become routine of Waseem Ahmed in the last 30 years.

