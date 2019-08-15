Karachi man kills wife smashing her head with blows of baton

KARACHI: A man killed his wife in Gulbarg area of Karachi by smashing her head with blows of a thick baton, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Javed Hussain, a construction worker, suspecting character of his house maid wife Khalida Bibi, smashed her head with a thick baton in Federal B Area 11 locality in Gulbarg police jurisdiction.

Khalida Bibi who was seriously injured in the incident on second day of Eid was succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on Thursday.

According to police, accused Javed fled from the scene after subjecting his wife of brutal torture.

Police has registered murder case against the accused.

According to police, the accused was habitual of regularly beating his wife.

A CCTV footage of the violent incident has also emerged, which shows the victim collapses in result of the inhumane violence after which the culprit flees from the crime scene.

