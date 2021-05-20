Dust storm: Karachi man left paralyzed as billboard collapses on him

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man left paralyzed after a large billboard collapsed on him during the recent dust storm in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Syed Ashar Shah, the victim, he was enjoying a walk after taking lunch when the huge billboard of a shopping mall, where he serves as a salesman, suddenly fall on him during the dust storm.

After hearing his screams, passersby pulled him from under the billboard. Unable to walk, Ashar Shah said that he was feeling severe pain in his backbone at that time and he was rushed to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the hospital’s initial report, he suffered a fracture in his backbone L-1. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the private shopping mall in this regard at Federal B Industrial police station.

However, his parents were of the view that they had not registered a case in the police station so far. They said that they could not afford the expensive treatment and demanded of the government and other concerned authorities to provide them justice and free treatment to their son.

Read More: Rain, dust storm lash parts of Karachi under cyclonic weather

Earlier on May 18, Parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon had received rainfall with dust storm under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae.

The rain had lashed Karachi’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town and Khuda Ki Basti.

