Man robbed after withdrawing cash from bank in Karachi

KARACHI: Two unidentified armed men robbed a man, who was on his way home after withdrawing Rs2 million from a bank branch situated on Tariq road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the citizen withdrew Rs2 million from a bank branch on Tariq road and left for his home in his car. In the CCTV footage, two people, riding on a motorcycle, can be seen chasing the car.

The dacoits intercepted the vehicle and deprived the citizen of Rs2 million and a licensed pistol. Sources said that the muggers robbed the man outside his home, adding that the dacoits knew that he had a pistol.

Read More: People withdrawing Rs500,000 or more from banks to get security

Earlier on February 11, the police had decided to provide security to citizens who withdraw half a million or more cash from banks within the vicinity of Karachi’s SITE Industrial Area.

The decision to provide security had been taken in light of the increasing incidence of cash-snatching in the metropolis.

The SITE police had asked traders and other citizens to contact them for provision of security whenever they withdraw Rs500,000 or more cash from banks in the area.

