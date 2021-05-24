Karachi man robbed of his valuables through ‘hypnotism’

KARACHI: A gang of robbers allegedly robbed a man of Rs 3.5 million and prize bonds after hypnotizing him in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

In a statement recorded to police, the Karachi man believes he was hypnotised by robbers because he was unable to resist what they asked him to do.

Police have launched an FIR and started a search operation for the arrest of the gang.

In a similar type of activity reported from Karachi last year, Ferozabad police had arrested a 60-year-old man and his son for running a three-member gang robbing shopkeepers using hypnotism and other deceptive tactics.

The gang, identified through a number of CCTV footages, used a number of deceptive tactics to rob shopkeepers of their money and merchandise with hypnotism as their major tool.

In one of the videos seen by ARY News, the gang leader can be seen emptying a shopkeeper’s money locker before his eyes using hypnotism.

