KARACHI: In yet another incident of misbehaving with traffic police, a video of a Karachi man yelling at a police officer is making rounds on social media.

As per details, the ‘angry’ man was stopped by the traffic personnel at Arts Council Karachi area after he violated a signal rule.

In a video available with ARY News, the man can be heard threatening, misbehaving and using foul language against the policeman.

“How dare you to break the mirror of my car. You don’t know me who I am. Go and call your senior officer,” the angry man shouts at the police officer.

The scuffle broke out between two after citizen tried to hit him with his car.

Read More: VIDEO: Karachi man threatens police cop for towing his car

Earlier in December last year, a woman was caught on camera threatening on-duty traffic policeman in the city after she was stopped by him over traffic rules violation.

The woman was stopped by the traffic personnel in Karachi’s area of Khayaban-e-Shahbaz of DHA after she violated a signal rule.

