Karachi marriage halls association announce reopening of business

KARACHI: The marriage halls association on Friday announced that they would resume their business from 19th of June in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the association, all the marriage halls, lawns and banquet will reopen in the metropolis from tomorrow (Saturday). He maintained that they could not afford the closure of their business further more.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah had announced on June 8 that marriage halls will reopen from 11th of this month across the province.

He had announced the decision during a meeting with the delegation Sindh Traders Action Committee. Nasir Shah had assured the delegation that the provincial government will allow the reopening of marriage halls with limited attendance from June 11 (Friday).

During the meeting, the traders had also demanded to end the two-day closure of businesses in a week. The Sindh minister had also extended the mandatory vaccination time given to traders from 15 days to one month. Shah had assured Karachi-based traders that he will raise the issue of two weekly holidays in the meeting of the Sindh Task Force.

