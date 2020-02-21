Karachi mayor demands devolution of powers to grassroots level

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Friday demanded of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government to devolve powers at the grassroots level to strengthen the local government system in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing ‘All city Tajir ittehad Conference’, Waseem Akhtar urged the Sindh government to financially empower the local government institutions so that they could deliver by solving basic problems of the people.

He said that shortage of funds and powers are the main causes behind piling of civic problems in Karachi. On the occasion, the mayor said that he will oppose the bid to create new districts in Karachi on ethnic lines.

Read More: Sindh govt paralyzed local-body institutions: Karachi mayor

Earlier on February 3, lashing out at the Sindh government, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government had paralyzed the local-body institutions.

Talking to journalists, Wasim Akhtar had demanded of the Sindh government to release the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award and had hoped that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will mull over their proposals.

The Karachi mayor had maintained that the provincial government could not escape from its responsibilities through empty claims and statements.

Comments

comments