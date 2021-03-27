Karachi to get first-ever modern transport system in August: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said on Saturday that Karachi’s first-ever modern transport system will become operational in August this year, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the contract for the intelligent transportation system for the Karachi green line bus rapid transport project has been signed between NRTC and SIDCL yesterday.

“Green Line BRT which will be the first-ever modern transport system in Karachi will be operational in August this year,” he announced.

The contract for the intelligent transportation system for the karachi green line bus rapid transport project signed between NRTC and SIDCL yesterday. Inshallah the green line which will be the first ever modern transport system in karachi will be operational in August this year pic.twitter.com/6UOLt4byXl — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 27, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on March 22. chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing Green Line BRT project in Karachi.

Chief Operating Officer, SIDCL Bilal Memon briefed the minister about the matters related to Green Line infrastructure progress and procurement update on the operational sides of BRT.

The meeting was informed that the prototype buses would be ready for testing and commissioning by April, 25th of next month. Green Line BRT It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations. The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road. The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor has been constructed at Numaish. The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

