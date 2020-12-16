5 lose lives, several injured as pick up van runs into trailer on highway

KARACHI: In a horrifying road accident on Karachi-Thatta National Highway, a pick-up van collided with a trailer immediately taking four lives while another died while receiving medical treatment, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

The accident claimed an overall 5 lives until this was reported while injuring 5 other who are under medical treatment in a nearby hospital.

The medical centre near the accident scene, in Gharo, where the injured and bodies were initially taken apparently had no facilities which the aggrieved family protested against, following which the rescue personnel said they are set to transfer them to Jinnah Hospital.

Soon the injured will be shifted to Jinnah Hospital for proper medical treatment, the rescue officials noted.

It was due to the oil spill from the tanker on the highway which caused the vehicle to lose control, the rescue sources told ARY News.

Separately yesterday, eight fatalities including seven women and a minor were reported following a car accident as passenger jeep fell into a ditch in Harnokarla area.

The accident took place earlier today when the passengers were returning from attending funeral prayers of a relative as their speeding jeep skidded and the driver lost control.

Following the incident, the bodies of those injured and departed were shifted to a nearby hospital. It was told one of the injured women succumbed to her wounds just while ago.

