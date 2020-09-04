Karachi needs US$10 bn to make it a livable city: World Bank

KARACHI: Country Director of World Bank (WB) Najy Benhassine on Friday said that Karachi is the fifth most polluted, dirtiest city in South Asia and it would need at least United States Dollar (USD) 9 to 10 billion to transform it, ARY NEWS reported.

The 10-year loan of US$10 billion for the city will help in solving transport, sewerage and water issues faced by the metropolis, he said adding that the World Bank released a detailed report on infrastructure in the city in 2018, raising alarm bells on the issues faced by the city.

The country director said that the World Bank’s report highlighted that the city needs at least US$10 billion to make it a livable place.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent spell of torrential rains wreaked havoc in the city, causing damages to lives and properties in the metropolis.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran will arrive in Karachi on Saturday (tomorrow) to resolve the city’s civic and infrastructure problems.

As per sources, the prime minister will reach the provincial capital of Sindh at 12:30 pm and will address a press conference at the Governor House at 1:30 pm. He will announce the Karachi Transformation Plan tomorrow.

In a tweet on Thursday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Karachi’s development is a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity. “PM Imran Khan is committed to restore the glory of Karachi as the city of lights.”

