Preparation to make Orange Line bus project operational ordered

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial transport minister to finalise preparations for launching Orange Line Metro Bus project in Karachi within the next three to four months, ARY News reported on Friday.

The directives were given by the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah while chairing a high-level meeting to review transport-related issues of the Karachi.

It is said that the Sindh CM approved a summary for the allocation of $962 million funds for the transport services. The funds will be spent on the construction of underpasses for linking the Yellow Line and Red Line bus projects. A sub-committee is authorised to release the funds, it added.

The chief minister was informed that land for bus depots has been allotted in Surjani Town by the government.

During the meeting, CM Shah announced to lay foundation of Red Line rapid bus transport (RBT) project on August 14 this year. He said the provincial government is willing to resolve transport issues of Karachiites on priority basis.

A briefing was also given to the chief minister in the meeting where he was told that the tender of the Red Line bus project will be finalised by February 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that Orange Line is one of the six rapid bus transport (RBT) projects initiated by the Sindh government under the public-private partnership. The then chief minister Qaim Ali Shah had performed the groundbreaking of the Orange Line bus project in June 10 – 2016.

The provincial government had initiated the Orange Line project utilising its own resources to finance it, whereas, Green Line bus project had been financed by the federal government.

In the month of December last year, some announcements came forth regarding the Green Line bus project for making it operational by February this year. However, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah had ruled out the impression of Green Line bus project’s inauguration in February 2020.

Awais Shah said the governor has right to give statements but it is not technically possible to inaugurate the project in February. “It may take a year to purchase buses for the project,” he continued. The minister said the provincial government has prepared the plan for the fare and subsidy of the project.

