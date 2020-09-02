ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that they have agreed in principle over a package for Karachi and consultation over the funds have been completed, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Asad Umar said that projects for Karachi were under discussion for past some time, however, there was no mechanism to implement them.

“Now a mechanism is being devised between the Centre and provincial government for their implementation,” he said.

He said that powers remain divided between stakeholders on the ground in Karachi and they could not solve issues faced by the city without joint cooperation. “The power in Karachi is divided between the provincial government, federal authorities and cantonment boards,” Asad Umar said.

He said that they would restore natural waterways and launch cleanliness projects in the city to avoid the aftermath of rainfall in future.

Rejecting any move from the opposition parties, Asad Umar said that they do not feel threatened from them as they have made similar attempts against the government previous year.

The only aim of these parties is to bring changes to their own choice in the NAB laws, he said.

The federal minister said that the deadline set by the FATF for legislation is nearing and they had to convene a joint sitting of the Parliament to ensure passage of the bills from the Parliament.

“Passage of these bills is necessary in the national interest,” he said adding that opposition had to clear their position if they support the bills or not.

He hoped that the opposition parties would extend support for the FATF-related bills.

