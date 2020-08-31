Karachi: Pak Army, Rangers to take part in anti-encroachment op today

KARACHI: The concerned institutions have finalised preparations to begin a grand anti-encroachment operation on 12 major spots of Karachi which will be participated by teams of Pakistan Army and Rangers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The latest operation has been planned by the concerned institutions to remove the encroachments near drainage nullahs and rivers which caused a flood-like situation in every monsoon season.

It will be participated by the teams of Pakistan Army, Rangers and representatives of the city administration. According to details, the anti-encroachment officials will begin action from three spots of Gujar Nullah and two areas near Lyari River.

Three areas near Orangi Nullah and two near Malir River will be cleared, whereas, the anti-encroachment officials will also carry out an action on adjacent areas to Mehmoodabad Nullah.

The grand operation will be supervised by concerned deputy commissioners along with teams of law enforcement agencies while additional officials of the anti-encroachment department were also summoned from other parts of Sindh.

For the grand operation, 12 excavators have been summoned to clear around 30 feet wide areas on all nullahs and rivers, whereas, temporary camps will be established for providing shelter to the people residing on encroachments.

