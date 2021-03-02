Major Karachi pipeline bursts suspending water supply to many areas

THATTA: The power breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station has on Tuesday burst open the major 72-inch pipeline meant to deliver water to Karachi following which the supply has been suspended, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the incident, water in large quantities is being wasted and is accumulating in the adjacent residential areas that has submerged the roads and disconnected the road link in the region.

The sources privy to details earlier shared the repair work hadn’t begun on the line but soon after, the water board budged and said mending of the gutted line shall begin from tomorrow while the suspension of Karachi water supply in parts can span up to 72 hours.

Repair work on the affected lines is set to begin Wednesday 8 pm and will continue at least until March 6, the water board said.

Area of Karachi including Bin Qasim Town, Manzil Pump, Muzaffarabad Colony, Malir Town, Jinnah Terminal CAA, etc. will remain affected completely.

On the other hand, Landhi, Shah Faisal, and Model Colony will suffer suspension in parts as Managing Director Water Board Asad Ullah Khan said the repair is unavoidable and advised the residents of said area to reserve water for few days.

READ: Sindh eases time restrictions on business centres in new Corona SOPs

Separately today from the province, the Sindh Home Department has issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the existing Covid-19 situation in the province.

Sindh government has started easing restrictions on business centres and other public places amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Comments

comments