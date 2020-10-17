KARACHI: Police failed to deliver on its tall claims as an online police application (app) hailed by Karachi police last year to record complaints and grievances of city masses has disappeared without a trace, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The app by name of ‘Police 4 U’ was launched and boasted by then Karachi Police chief Additional IG (AIG) Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh in 2019 to provide to masses of Karachi an online avenue to approach the police.

It was launched by the police at a ceremony held in Saleem Wahidi Auditorium, Clifton where the AIG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh himself announced it. However, hardly a year into the launch ceremony the app has not only suspended but has also disappeared.

According to the reports, the police in the metropolis had designed an app to put masses at ease when it comes to registering their complaints. The sources said it was an attempt by the police to pose a people-friendly image for people.

The purpose of the app was for the masses to have a rapid response avenue where they could file a report of any felony or crime. The app provided a WhatsApp number as well in case the app stopped working for some reason. However, now that WhatsApp contact number, too, has gone invalid.

It was then boasted that with the help of this app, all the consulates and embassies belonging to any country and the citizenry will be able to seek police help within ‘seconds’ on their complaints.

It may be noted that the application was dubbed by the AIG as new year gift for Karachiites, but now not only the app is not functional, it cannot even be found on the Google App Store.

