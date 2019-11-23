Karachi: Police arrest rickshaw drivers’ gang involved in street crimes

KARACHI: The city police has exposed and arrested members of a gang of rickshaw drivers involved in street crimes in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A rickshaw driver arrested by Frere Police Station personnel made sensational disclosures and informed the police about the gang involved in robberies and mugging crimes in Karachi.

According to police, arrested rickshaw driver Waqas in his confessional statement said he had beaten a woman on resistance and deprived her of gold bangles.

“I can easily assess about the ornaments wearing by a person is made of gold or fake metal,” Waqas informed police in his confession.

“Gizri, Defence and Clifton were focus areas for the gang to commit crimes,” he further said. “We could assess in a glance about the valuables that can be robbed from a victim,” Waqas said.

The rickshaw drivers’ gang, comprising of three members, had also misbehaved with women in Delhi Colony of Karachi, police said.

Police arrested two members of the gang after the CCTV footage of the incident, officials further said.

“The third member and ring leader of the gang, Riaz, has been at large so far,” policemen added.

